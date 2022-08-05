Shana M. Strambro DENTON — Shana Marie Stambro passed away at her home in Denton, MD on Monday, August 1, 2022. She was 48 years old.
Born in Easton, Mrs. Stambro was the daughter of the Glenn Poore and Shirley Callahan Mayorga.
Shana was a 1992 graduate of St. Michael's High School. She worked as a receptionist for the last 6 years at the YMCA of Denton. Shana enjoyed flowers; with hibiscus being her favorite. She loved baking chocolate chip cookies at Christmas; cakes and cupcakes for her family's birthdays were her specialties. Shana adored crafting meaningful gifts for her friends and family, usually comprised of loving pictures and photo collages; these pictures brought her great joy and happy memories. The beach was her second home and happy place, where she liked to hunt for sea glass among other sandy activities. Above all else she loved spending time with her family, especially her niece and nephew. Shana was the "Rock of Gibraltar" for her family and will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Stambro is survived by her husband, Barry M. Stambro of Denton; son, Barry Stambro, Jr. of Denton; mother, Shirley Mayorga of Denton; stepfather Donald Mayorga of Denton; three sisters: Billie Jo Stambro (Lavant) of Denton, Suzi Newnam of Felton, DE, and Lacey Heist of Somerdale, NJ; niece, Leila Heist; nephew, Noah Stambro; close cousin, Curtis "CC" Satchell; aunt, Carol "Aunt Sis" Ball; father, Glenn Poore of Bozman. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Dottie and Charles Callahan, and her aunt, Doris Barnett.
A viewing will be at 11AM on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located 12 S. Second Street in Denton. The funeral service is private.
Please send memorial donations to His Hope Ministries, 409 Aldersgate Dr, Denton, MD 21629 or https://hishopeministries.org.
