Sharon A. Thomas HILLSBORO — Sharon Anne Thomas of Hillsboro, MD, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021. She was 68 years old.
Born on September 16, 1953, in Chestertown, MD. Mrs. Thomas was the daughter of the late Rueben Jamar Jr. and Alice Gorman Jamar. She was a 1973 graduate of Kent County High School.
Mrs. Thomas worked as a Medical Billing and Coding Coordinator. She was currently employed by Annapolis Neurology.
She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, baking, and crocheting.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by her husband, James Warren Thomas, Sr. of Hillsboro, MD; two sons: Tommy Unruh (Karen) of Henderson, MD, and Jimmy Thomas (Cher) of Federalsburg, MD; the fiancé of her late son, Kesley Higdon of Henderson; three daughters: Dawn Shorter (Terry) of Preston, MD, Mary Russ (Steve) of Denton, MD, and Anna Bergeman (Gerry) of Waterport, NY. She is also survived by four siblings: Richard Jamar, Rueben Jamar III, Brenda Bayliss and Diane Renk; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Brian Unruh, who passed away on October 3, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, December 9th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. where there is a public visitation from 12 to 1 prior to the service. The internment will follow in the Green Mount Cemetery in Hillsboro, MD.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 S. 2nd Street, Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolence please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.