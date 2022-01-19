Sharon Glime Reed FEDERALSBURG — Sharon Glime Reed of Federalsburg, MD, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Sharon was born in Easton on February 5, 1948, to the late James and Evelyn Morris Glime.
Raised on the family dairy farm, she worked hand in hand with her father and her Uncle Norman carrying out many different tasks. It was on this very farm that her love for cows was born. She was able to travel many places with her parents, including Harper's Ferry, North Carolina and all the way to California. Sharon was a jokester, with a couple of those jokes involving fireworks and watermelons. In 1968 her parents surprised her with a Chevrolet Impala for all of her hard work on the farm, a car which she was very proud of. Later she drove the bus for Caroline County School District for special needs children. Sharon always had a knack for building and fixing things, always volunteering her skills. She enjoyed watching and helping with her nephew, Derek's, various classes of race cars, earning her the name "Aunt Snap On", as she was always in possession of whatever tool was needed. Above all, Sharon put her family first and loved them with all of her heart.
In addition to her parents, Sharon is preceded in death by her uncle, Norman Glime, a brother-in-law, Frank Hall, and two feline companions, Midnight and Hoosier.
Sharon is survived by her Son, Lee and his wife Theresa of Savannah, Georgia, granddaughter Anastasia Netzinger and her husband James Ferland of South Portland, Maine, and a grandson Benjamin Netzinger of Bluffton, South Carolina. She is also survived by a sister Janice Hall, as well as nieces Lisa Stoeckel and her husband Larry of Georgetown, Delaware, Shelly Swafford and her husband Dwayne of Seaford, Delaware, and Janell Megee and her fiancé Tim Pulice of Harbeson, Delaware. In addition, she also leaves behind nieces and nephews Jason Stoeckel, Justin Stoeckel, Derek Swafford, Kalib Megee, Hunter Pulice, and Alexa Pulice, as well as great-nieces and a great-nephew, Iva Mae, Kit, Carson, Quinn, Birdie, Jack and Hazel Jayne, all of which she loved as her own.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the Framptom Funeral Home 216N Main St. Federalsburg, MD. With the Rev. Denzil Cheek officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Federalsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to either the Sussex County Animal Association, P.O. Box 1697, Seaford, DE 19973 or the American Lung Association online at www.Lung.org or Mail checks to American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters, P.O. Box 756, Osceola, WI 54020-0756.
