EASTON — Sharon Kincer Murray died at home in Easton, MD, on July 28, 2022, at the age of 65.
Born in Arlington, VA, on July 21, 1957, to the late George Washington Crowder, Jr., and Jean Elizabeth Payne. She was raised in Northern Virginia, attending Fauquier County VA High School, Fairfax High School, and George Mason University.
An administrative professional, she worked for the Defense Logistics Supply Corporation and then the Media General News Service, where she was responsible for establishing a 30-to-40-member news bureau at the 1988, 1992, and 1996 Democratic and Republican conventions. Many may remember her as the Assistant Town Clerk for the St. Michaels Planning Commission where she served town officials, community members, and tourists.
Fluent in French and German (with a desire to understand all languages), she and her much beloved husband Robert traveled extensively. Sharon also crewed on the Log Canoe — NODDY, became a Talbot County Master Gardener, a member of the St. Andrew’s Society of the Eastern Shore, and a member of the General Perry Benson Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 27 years, Robert L. Murray, and her sister, Jeannie Kincer Reinke and her husband Daryl of Alexandria, VA.
The family will receive guests on Wednesday, August 10 at the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home in Easton from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Her memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. A private interment will be held in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in St. Michaels, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at the Neighbor Service Center, a food distribution center located at 126 Port Street, in Easton, MD 21601.
