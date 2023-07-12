Sharon Lee Eaton QUEEN ANNE — Sharon Lee Eaton, age 70 of Queen Anne, Maryland passed away on July 9, 2023. Sharon was born on October 31, 1952. She was the daughter of the late Robert Larrimore and Mary Jane Allen Larrimore. She was a graduate of North Caroline High School, class of 1970. She fell for a farmer in a GTO, Harry "Sonny" Eaton and they were married in 1970. Mrs. Eaton worked for Acme Markets for 13 years before leaving to help Sonny with their farming operation. She supported their trucking, spraying, and lime businesses and raised their three daughters, Amy, Ashley, and Abigail.
When their children were grown, Sharon and Sonny started a roll-off business which she ran while also babysitting her grandchildren. Sharon was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was caring, loving, selfless, and a very generous lady. She loved flowers, gardening, and hummingbirds, but most of all, she loved being with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Sonny; her children: Amy Eaton (John Walsh), Ashley LaClair (Amos), and Abigail Graves (Mike); her beloved grandchildren: Lawson and Loralye LaClair (siblings), Macy and Crosby Graves (siblings); her sisters: Terri Larrimore, Robin Arriola (Ed), Shelly Hollingsworth (Scott); brother, Robert Larrimore Jr. (Julie); and many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was well loved by many.
Friends may visit with the family Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 5-7 PM at Moore Funeral Home, P.A. The funeral will be 11 AM Friday, July 14, 2023, at Hillsboro-Queen Anne United Methodist Church 21991 Main St. Hillsboro, MD.
The family requests donations in Sharon's memory to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617.
