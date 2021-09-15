Sharon Lee Harding Whitby HURLOCK — Sharon Lee (Whitby) Harding passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at University Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. She was 76.
She was born on June 9, 1945 in Easton, MD, the daughter of the late Harry Saunders, Sr. and Anna Mae Bragg.
On August 3, 1968 she married Guy M. Harding, Jr. and they made their home in Hurlock. Over the years, she was the manager of Dollar General and she loved taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her five children; Sherry Jones and her Fiancée Michael Lankford of Reliance, Guy "Sonny" Harding, III and his wife Heather, Amy Harding all of Federalsburg, Ronald Harding of Linkwood and Karen Harding of Cambridge; five grandchildren; Dylan Jones and his wife Ashley, Guy Harding, IV, Tamia Goslee and her husband Ryan, Leon Spry, Jr., Ronald Harding, Jr. and his wife Tabitha, William "Billy" Harding and his wife Amber; great-grandchildren; Layden, Koven, and DJ Jones, and Noah, Nash, and Na'ryah Adams, and a sister; Cindy Thomas and her husband Bill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Guy M. Harding, Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 12:00pm at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD with Pastors Wayne and Emily Stone officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at East New Market Cemetery immediately following the service.
