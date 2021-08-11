Sharon Lee Hughes HURLOCK — Sharon Lee Hughes, 65, of Hurlock passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Cambridge to Robert "Buddy" Aaron, the late Freeda Marlene Collins, and the late Richard Edwards.
Sharon attended schools in Dorchester County. On July 26, 1991, she married Alfred T. Hughes, Sr., who passed away on June 29, 2004. For many years, she worked as a truck driver with G.W. Hall and Son and with Arthur Knipple, as well as a school bus driver for Dorchester County Public Schools. Sharon enjoyed being outdoors, whether it be riding horses, gardening, or anything else that took her outside. She was a big animal lover, with a special place in her heart for her dogs. Sharon enjoyed cooking, and her coconut cake will be especially missed. She was also known to frequent bingo nights, especially at Hurlock and Church Creek Volunteer Fire Companies. Above all else Sharon adored her family, and would make a point to check in with them every single day.
Sharon is survived by her children Chad Lewis and wife Erin of Hurlock, and Stacey Cummings-Williamson and husband Mike of Federalsburg; grandchildren Robbie Williamson, Christian Lewis, Zachary Lewis, Cody Lewis, and Colby Lewis; step children Curt Lewis, Crissy Chance, Alfred T. Hughes, Jr., Scott Hughes, and Christopher Hughes; siblings Kathleen Dawson, Robert Glenn Aaron, and William Lawrence Aaron; a special sister in law Debra Edwards; her father Robert "Buddy" Aaron; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also expecting two great grandchildren. Besides her parents and her husband, Sharon is preceded in death by her brother Richard Edwards, Jr.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge to help defray funeral costs.
