Sharon Lynn Ewing Jones DENTON — Sharon Lynn Ewing passed away March 2, 2022 at the University of MD Medical Center of Easton with her children by her side. Sharon was a woman of spontaneous words, who could always make others laugh. She always said God couldn't make her both beautiful and rich so she was made beautiful. Sharon loved to read, cook, the south, her children (especially tinkie toes), Elvis, Prince, cleaning, crystals, dream catchers, owls, the moon and so much more. She was a ONE of a kind soul. They broke the mold when she was born. Sharon is survived by her daughter Silver Collins, Sons; Dallas Collins, Rebel Simpson, Douglas Ewing and Jeremy Collins. Father of children TR Collins, Brother Raymond Jones. Adopted Daughters Heather Ewing and Tasha Gibson. Grandchildren; Dallas Collins Jr, Alanah Stromley, Ryder Stromley, Keairra Collins, Shamar Bell, Camry Ewing, Caspian Ewing and Ebony Ewing. Sharon is preceded in death by son Senator Stewart, Mother Nona Andrew-Jones, Father Raymond Jones, Grandmother Nellie Jones, Grandfather Raymond Jones. Memorial services will be held privately at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Ewing as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
