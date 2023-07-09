Sharon Rose Ross FEDERALSBURG — Sharon Rose Ross died at her home on Saturday July 1, 2023. She was 79.
She was born in Baltimore on June 14, 1944 the daughter of the late Calvin Timms and Pearl Quillen Timms Usilton. She attended schools in Queen Anne's County. Later she moved to Denton where she met William A. (Sonny) Ross, they were married and made their home in Caroline County. She worked as a Medical Records Coordinator for various nursing homes on the Mid-Shore.
She was a member of the Park Lane Church of God in Federalsburg. She enjoyed the Federalsburg Senior Center, Seniors With A Purpose Group, reading, sewing and quilting but mostly she loved being with her family.
In addition to her husband of 60 years Sonny Ross she is survived by two children; Steven Ross (Christine) and Karen Moore (Jeff). She is also survived by four siblings; Tracey Hamonko, Lee Harper, Pat Barr, and Herbert Timms. Eight Grandchildren; Dru Moore, Jeff Moore, Jr., Greg Robbins, Del Moore, Haley Ross, Mallory Matthews, Hannah Ross, and Emma Moore. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings; Robert Timms, Jimmy Timms, Louis Timms, Miriam Johnson, and Lola Luff.
Funeral Services were held at the Framptom Funeral Home, 216 North Main St., Federalsburg on Friday July 7, 2023 at 11am where a viewing was held from 10am to 11.
Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compass Hospice at 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. To share memories with the family please visit www.framptom.com
