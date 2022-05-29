GREENSBORO — Sharon W. Coulby of Greensboro, MD, passed away at Arcadia I in Denton, MD on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. She was 78 years old.
Born in Washington, DC, Mrs. Coulby was the daughter of the late John Clair Wilhelm and Anna Naomi Swann Wilhelm. Her husband, James A. Coulby, died December 31, 2021.
Mrs. Coulby had graduated from the MacQueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing in Easton. She had worked as a geriatric nurse for both the Wesleyan Nursing Home and Caroline Nursing Home in Denton. She had been the office manager for Allen, Lappin, Sides medical practice in Denton and became the Director of Admissions for the Caroline Nursing Home. She had been a member of the Denton Wesleyan Church and was presently a member of the Greater Impact Church in Greensboro.
Mrs. Coulby is survived by a son, David M. Coulby (Lori) of Highland, IL; a daughter, Faith C. Bojan (Aaron) of Estes Park, CO; seven grandchildren: Elizabeth, Phillip, Timothy, Joshua, Stephen, Cassidy, and Brayden; and one brother, John Noble Wilhelm (Ardis) of Quartsite, AZ. She was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Wilhelm.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, June 10th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South second street in Denton where friends may visit with the family one hour before the service. The interment is in the Denton Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Greater Impact Church, 13699 Greensboro Rd., Greensboro, MD 21639, where a special fund has been established for Sharon’s Compassion sponsored child, Sabrina. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
