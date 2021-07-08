Shelby Lee Stinchcomb TILGHMAN — Shelby Lee Stinchcomb passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at her home in Tilghman, MD surrounded by her parents and her little dog, Katie. She was 29.
She was born on April 13, 1992, she was the daughter of Gordon "Mac" and Julie Stinchcomb of Tilghman, MD.
Shelby graduated from St. Michael's High School in 2011. She was a member of St. John's Chapel in Tilghman.
Shelby enjoyed riding horses, singing and listening to music, especially Elvis, she loved spending time with her family, traveling to Texas to visit her sister and her family, spending time at her family's beach house, and visiting Disney. Shelby had an outgoing personality and was very social. She never met a stranger, knew no enemies, and greeted everyone with a smile.
In addition to her parents, Shelby is survived by her sister, Jessica Basel and her husband, Tony of New Braunfels, TX, niece, Samantha, nephew, Luke, maternal grandmother, Clara Johnson, paternal grandmother, Evelyne Garner, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her dogs, Katie and Harley.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Ronald Stinchcomb, Howard Johnson, and Don Garner.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2PM at Tilghman United Methodist Church 5731 Tilghman Island Road, Tilghman, MD 21671. A visitation will be held one hour prior.
Memorial contributions can be made in Shelby's honor to: Positive Strides-Therapeutic Riding Center https://www.positivestridescenter.org/donate.html or Talbot Hospice Foundation https://talbothospice.org/ or Tilghman Island Volunteer Fire Department-Ladies Auxiliary https://tilghmanvfc.com/.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.