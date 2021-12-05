Sheldon Carroll Bennett ST. CHARLES, MO — St Charles Missouri - On Tuesday November 30, 2021, Sheldon Carroll Bennett at the age of 91 peacefully passed away at Cedarhurst Assisted Living and was called home to be with his heavenly Father.
He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle, great-uncle, and great-great uncle. His gentle spirit and fun sense of humor was experienced by family, friends, and co-workers.
Sheldon was born November 1, 1930 and was one of 3 children born to the late Raymond G. and Lelia S. Bennett. He was preceded in death by his wife Martina S. Bennett, his two brothers and sisters-in-law William P. Bennett (Betty) and Raymond G. Bennett Jr. (Betty).
Sheldon graduated from The Federalsburg School class of 1947 where he was the class treasurer. At age 16, he was granted the Stowell Scholarship, which entitled him to training in Linotype Operations. He worked at J.W. Stowell Printing Co. as a Linotype Compositor, Operator, and Machinist. He also worked for the Easton Star-Democrat newspaper performing the same duties. He married Martina "Marty" on August 9, 1952 and they were married 58 years. He was in the U.S. Navy 1950-1954 during the Korean
War and was a Boatswain Mate Petty Officer aboard two ships (USS Diamond Head and USS Aldebaran).
He enjoyed using his Boatswain Pipe (Bosun's Whistle) and piping all the Bosun's calls and playing in his band on the ship deck an hour before dinner time entertaining the troops. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, Sheldon owned and operated his own Sherwin Williams paint store. After closing the paint store, he began his long career with Western Publishing Company located in Cambridge, MD as a computer programmer analyst. His job and family were relocated to St. Charles
Missouri in 1971. Some of his accomplishments were writing cost and payroll programs to operate on IBM 1130 mainframe system, writing programs to produce "Betty Crocker" Recipe cards, and establishing schedules to produce "The Warren Report" in less than 72 hours from manuscript to complete book regarding the Official Report on the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Sheldon enjoyed many hobbies, which included: playing his grandparents foot-pump organ, camping with his family, sitting around the campfire playing his guitar, bowling, square dancing with his wife, making the best hand churned ice cream for July 4th celebrations, and baking home-made sourdough bread. He also enjoyed backyard astronomy using his telescope and building Heath Kit Home stereo
units. He delighted in attending many St. Louis Cardinal's baseball games and St Louis Blues hockey games. Lastly, like his late father Raymond, dad enjoyed and became a skilled oil painter, painting mountain landscapes and water scenes on canvas.
Surviving are his two children, Sheldon "Carl" Bennett Jr., and Patricia "Patty" Bennett, a niece and four nephews, many great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00. Internment immediately following service at at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, 6827 E New Market Elwood Rd. Hurlock, MD.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
