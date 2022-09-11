Sheldona Taylor Lord "Shelley" EASTON — Sheldona "Shelley" Lord Taylor passed away in Easton on September 7th, 2022. She was 62 years old.
Shelley was born on January 12th, 1960, in Baltimore, MD to parents George Robert "Bob" Lord and Shirley (nee Forrest) Lord of Oxford, MD. In 1971, the family would move to Easton, MD where Shelley would go on to graduate from Easton High School in 1978. After High School, Shelley would attend Chesapeake College and then would go on to work for her father's trucking company. In 1982, Shelley married the love of her life and best friend, Norris "Norrie" Taylor, Jr. of Easton.
Shelley was an excellent cook and loved interior design. She was also an avid reader of Scripture, in which she had a deep knowledge of. The most important things to Shelley were her faith in Christ and her family - her husband Norrie and their three children: Caroline, Michael and Matthew. Her children thought she was the best mother in the world and also the bravest as she battled Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease) to the very end. Shelley will forever be remembered by those who knew her as someone who always put other before herself.
The family would like to thank the staff at Talbot Hospice who provided Shelley with such excellent care.
Shelley is survived by her husband, Norrie Taylor, Jr.; 3 children: Caroline Pruitt, Michael Taylor, and Matthew Taylor; and a brother, George Robert "Rob" Lord, Jr. and his wife, Faith.
A private funeral service for Shelley will be held at Oxford Cemetery.
Donations in Shelley's memory may be made to the ALS Association at www.als.org.
