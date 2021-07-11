EASTON — Sherry Lee Spurry of Easton, died at Corsica Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Centreville, on Saturday, July 3, 2021. She was 64.
Born in Easton, on December 25, 1956 she was the daughter of the late Edward and Frances “Toots Haddaway. Sherry grew up in Tilghman. She attended St. Michaels High School graduating in 1975. In 1985 she married Douglas “Dougie” Spurry of St. Michaels. Sherry worked with her husband, and brother as a commercial waterman, until starting her own house cleaning business with her dear friend Tina Lomax. This is a job she enjoyed and worked until having to retire for health reasons.
Sherry is survived by her brother; Thomas Haddaway (Mary) and their son T. Haddaway (Amanda) all of Tilghman, a son Shawn Spurry (Kim) of Olney, MD. A daughter; Crystal Spurry Cooper (Steve) of Salisbury, MD; five grandchildren; Bryce, Grace, Jake, Emily, and Sam. One Great grandson; Julian. Sherry was also survived by her beloved pets, Macie, and Louie. A Dear friend; Mary Anne Hicks, and the nurses at Corsica Hills. In addition to her beloved husband Doug, her parents, and sister Dixie Caulk. Sherry was preceded in death by her daughter; Courtney Spurry and her son Josh Haddaway.
Services for Sherry will be private as per her request.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to a cancer foundation of your choice.
Arrangements are by the Framptom Funeral home- Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels. (Please visit Framptom.com for on-line condolences)
