Sherwood Lewis Wongus CAMBRIDGE — Sherwood Lewis Wongus, 67 of Cambridge entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Peak Health (The Pines) in Easton.
A Service of Remembrance is scheduled for 12 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at Henry Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Internment will be private.
