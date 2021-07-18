Shirley Ann Vance CHAPIN, SC — Shirley Ann Vance (nee Jones), 3/12/35-3/25/21. Parents Bertha Elmyra Jones (nee Forwood) & Lawrence Leroy Jones. 1953 grad Towson HS. Retired MD Dept. of Assessments & Taxation. Survived by sons & daughters-in-law, Eddie & Peggy, and Allan & Kerry, 3 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 1 sister-in-law, 21 nieces & nephews, many great-nieces & nephews, and several cousins. Predeceased by husband of 46 years, Charles "Buddy" Vance, 3 siblings, 1 sister-in-law, 3 brothers-in-law, 4 nieces, and 1 nephew. Post-deceased by 1 nephew and 1 sister. Memorial service, 7/24, Johnson-Fosbrink FH, 8521 Loch Raven Boulevard, 21286. Visiting, 10-noon. Service, noon-1. Interment at Moreland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Christ Episcopal Church, POB 428, Denton, MD 21629, or to Chapin Baptist Church, POB 640, Chapin, SC 29036
