Shirley Anthony Daffin DENTON — Shirley Anthony Daffin of Denton, MD, passed away Feb 2, 2022, at the UMSMS, Easton, Maryland, with her loving daughter (Jackie) and son in law (Lee) by her side. Shirley was 79 years old.
Born in Oil City near Denton, Shirley was the only daughter of the late Preston "Chub" Anthony and Effie Elda Ott Anthony who operated the Anthony's Produce Market on Denton Greensboro Road for over 30 years . Shirley attended Caroline High School in Denton, Md and was a member of the class of 1960. Shirley spoke of working at local restaurants in younger years, where she met many people and was so proud of the compliments that she would receive for being a great server and the hardest worker ever. That work ethic eventually led her to managing many of the local Doc's Quick Shop Markets on the mid Eastern Shore as she had to work more than her share to support her 5 children. She trained many employees to treat others as they would want to be treated during her career with Doc's. Through the years she met so many friendly customers and co-workers that years later they still remembered and respected her when they saw her.
In the 70s she was introduced to a company named Amway and she loved their products so much that she decided to become a part time Amway distributor with many people in the community using the products, even the local funeral home.
As the years went on she stopped working outside the home so that she could raise a grandson that needed her attention more. Joey is forever grateful for this sacrifice!
She enjoyed collecting all kinds of antique glassware through her life. With her keen eye for detail, she could tell you about the patterns and markings on most all of her glassware pieces.
She also enjoyed her family photos. Taking and receiving photos of her family members meant the world to her. Left behind are many "Tubs", as mom would call them, of old newspaper clippings, papers, and family photos for her family to sift through. Promise Mom, we will get on it!
Shirley was an excellent cook and everyone looked so forward to her homemade treats.
In her older years she spent a lot of time keeping in touch with people by sending cards for all occasions. She watched Jeopardy every night and could answer most all the questions and was a great speller.
Shirley was a lifetime member of the Church of the Brethren, Denton,Md., her faith was important to her. She listened to Southern Gospel and watched her preaching on tv as she became more disabled through the years. Her very special sister in law Brenda Anthony would stay with her at times and they would go to Bingo, Restaurants, Church concerts, they would have the best of times.
Mrs. Daffin is survived by a son, Joel Meredith, Jr. of Baltimore, MD; three daughters: Karan Mullikin (Steve) of Easton, Susan Acord (Benjamin) of Greenwood, DE, and Jackie Coulby (Lee) of Denton; thirteen grandchildren: Joey (Kelli), Chris, Jessica(Howard),Connor, Madison, Makayla, Shannon (Donovan), Chris,Erica,Meredith(Kevin),Nick,Kate(Jake),Emma Grace, and many special great grandchildren. One brother A.Wayne Anthony (Karan) of Denton.
She was preceded in death by a son, Anthony D. Meredith; and two brothers and (sister in law) , P. Thomas Anthony and (Diane) and Roger L. Anthony.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, February 10th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. in Denton where friends may visit with the family from 10 until 11 before the service. Pastor Buddy Dunn will officiate. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Faith Fellowship Church, 23714 Collins Road, Preston, Md 21655 or Denton Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 484, Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
