Shirley Diane Willey EASTON — S. Diane Willey of Bozman, MD, died on September 29, 2022, at Complete Care of Corsica Hills in Centreville, MD. She was 78.
Born on July 20, 1944, in Easton, MD, Diane was the daughter of the late Alexander Hamilton and Bertie Mae Wheatley Green. She attended public schools in Talbot County. In 1987, she married Richard C. Willey.
Diane was an active volunteer for the local Red Cross, the Bozman Homemakers Club, the St. Michaels Fire Department ambulance crew, and both the Royal Oak and Bozman United Methodist Church, where she would be willing to help with any events. She was also past president of the St. Michaels Ladies Auxiliary and belonged to the Christian Women of Bozman.
While Diane worked in the nursing profession, she also raised seeing-eye dogs, nurturing, training, and caring for dogs who would then go out into the world and help others.
In addition to her husband, Richard, Diane is survived by two sons, Troy A. Pearson (Renee) of Cordova, MD, and Chris Pearson (Helene) of Kelsey, CA; four grandchildren, Catherine Stichberry, Sam Pearson, Shawn Pearson, and Ryan Pearson; and two great-granddaughters, Ember and Aubrie. She is also survived by nephew, Marvin Price (Kay) of Secretary, MD; a great-nephew, Justin Price; a great-niece, Megan Price; and a great-great-nephew, Jacob Price, Mason Price, Blake Foster and great-great niece, Mia Foster. In addition, she has two stepchildren, Carrie Whitby (Chuck) of VA, and Jimmy Willey of Preston, MD.
She was preceded in death by an unborn angel in 1961; her son, Troy; her sister, Rosalie Price; and a granddaughter.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 8, at 2 p.m., at St. Luke's United Methodist Church Columbarium in St. Michaels.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.