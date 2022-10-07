BOZMAN — S. Diane Willey of Bozman, MD, died on September 29, 2022, at Complete Care of Corsica Hills in Centreville, MD. She was 78.
Born on July 20, 1944, in Easton, MD, Diane was the daughter of the late Alexander Hamilton and Bertie Mae Wheatley Green. She attended public schools in Talbot County.
In 1987, she married Richard C. Willey. Diane was an active volunteer for the local Red Cross, the Bozman Homemakers Club, the St. Michaels Fire Department ambulance crew, and both the Royal Oak and Bozman United Methodist Church, where she would be willing to help with any events. She was also past president of the St. Michaels Ladies Auxiliary and belonged to the Christian Women of Bozman. While Diane worked in the nursing profession, she also raised seeing-eye dogs, nurturing, training, and caring for dogs who would then go out into the world and help others.
In addition to her husband, Richard, Diane is survived by a daughter-in-law Renee Pearson, a son Chris Pearson (Helene) of Kelsey, CA; four grandchildren, Catherine Stichberry (John), Sam Pearson, Shawn Pearson, and Ryan Pearson; and two great-granddaughters, Ember and Aubrie. She is also survived by nephew, Marvin Price (Kay) of Secretary, MD; a great-nephew, Justin Price; a great-niece, Megan Price; great-great-nephews, Jacob Price, Mason Price, and Blake Foster; and great-great niece, Mia Foster; as well as her caregiver Patty Hernandez. In addition, she has two stepchildren, Carrie Whitby (Chuck) of VA, and Jimmy Willey of Preston, MD.
She was preceded in death by an unborn angel in 1961; her son, Troy; her sister, Rosalie Price, and her brother Alexander Green, Jr.
Interment will be held on Saturday, October 8, at 2 p.m., at the Mt. Olivet Columbarium across from St. Luke’s Methodist Church in St. Michaels.
A Memorial service will be held at Royal Oak Community Methodist Church, Sunday October 9, at 1PM.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601. For online condolences, go to www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
