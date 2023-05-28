Shirley Dunnagan Hepler EASTON — Surrounded by the love of her family, Shirley Loraine Dunnagan Hepler joined her husband Frank in their heavenly home April 18, 2023. She was 86.
APG Chesapeake
Shirley Dunnagan Hepler EASTON — Surrounded by the love of her family, Shirley Loraine Dunnagan Hepler joined her husband Frank in their heavenly home April 18, 2023. She was 86.
Shirley was born December 29, 1936 to Bertie and Huby Dunnagan in Warm Springs, VA. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Bill, Charles, and Vance Webb, and Constance Webb Hunsecker, as well as Jewell Dunnagan Sandora and Huby Dunnagan Jr.
She is survived by her children Terry Price (Jeff Oliver), Margie Wegener (Brian), Tracey Hepler(Chrissy Reinhardt), Kelly Doetsch (Chip). She has 11 grandchildren: Jessica and Natalie Wegener, Cassidy Price Anschel, Ned, Susan, Peter and Sarah Doetsch, Bennett, Charlotte, Griffin and Ella Reinhardt-Hepler, and 4 great-grandchildren- Emmylou Wegener Shay and Grayson, Thomas and Fletcher Doetsch. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She attended Dunsmore Business College in Staunton, VA, and in 1956 married Frank, her high school sweetheart.
Shirley and Frank moved their family to Easton in 1965 and became members of the Presbyterian Church of Easton where she served as a nursery school teacher and held many other positions in support of her faith community. She also worked as bookkeeper for several local businesses and individuals.
Shirley had many close friendships, some of which she formed as an instructor for Jackie Sorensen Aerobic Dancing, through her involvement with the ladies in the Talbot Country Club golfing groups, and with her neighbors wherever she lived.
Shirley was passionate about music and theater, and her hobbies included reading, word puzzles, gardening, connecting on Facebook, and cooking. Her friendliness and hospitality made everyone feel welcome.
A celebration of her life will be held on June 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m at The Presbyterian Church of Easton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church or to Talbot County Hospice.
The Presbyterian Church of Easton
617 N. Washington St. Easton, MD 21601.
Donate online at pceaston.com.
Talbot Hospice,
586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
Donate online at talbothospice.org.
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.