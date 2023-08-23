Shirley Jean Jones DENTON — Shirley Jean Jones of Denton, MD, passed away at the Denton Nursing Home on Saturday, August 19, 2023, after a short illness. She was 92 years old.
Born in Federalsburg, MD on December 13, 1930, Mrs. Jones was the daughter of the late Clarence Wesley Melvin and Mildred Marie Wooters Melvin. She was a homemaker who had lived in Caroline County most of her life. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Mrs. Jones and her husband, Calvin C. Jones, farmed near Denton and were very active in the Calvary Baptist Church in Denton. Mr. Jones passed away on June 18, 2003.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her three loving daughters: Diane Moore (Ken) of Denton, Cheryl Lawrence (Mike) of Denton, and Donna Forster of Felton, DE; her nine devoted grandchildren: Mindy Williams, Luke Rein (Megan), Erin Moore, April Helsel (John), Josh Rein (Tiffany), Abigail Rein, Jean Forster, Matthew Rein, and Michelle Forster; and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Norma Vickery of Dover, DE.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Calvary Baptist Church on Market Street in Denton where friends may call from 10 to 11 before the service. The interment will follow in the Bloomery Cemetery in Smithville near Federalsburg, MD.
If friends wish to send memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Jones, the family suggests sending them to the Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 1120 Market Street in Denton. Arrangements are by Moore Funeral Home, P.A., Denton, MD. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
