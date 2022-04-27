Shirley L. Satterfield EAST NEW MARKET — Shirley Louise Satterfield, 86, of East New Market, died Friday, April 22, 2022 at her home.
Born July 16, 1935 in Denton, she was the daughter of the late Albert Lee Satterfield and Viola Mae Harris.
After graduating from high school, she worked for a short time for the FBI and then was employed by Embassy Dairy in Waldorf where she was a supervisor in the accounting department until her retirement.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in East New Market where she had been a deacon and a trustee; a member of East New Market Volunteer Fire Company where she had served as their treasurer; a past member of the Dorchester County Liquor Board and a former member of East New Market Town Council.
She is survived by two sisters, Jeanette Baker of Cambridge and Joyce Coyne of Madison and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Lane a Doris Wright; two brothers, Allen Satterfield and William Edward Satterfield.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 29, 2022 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the East New Market Firehouse. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 1:00PM at the firehouse where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Buddy Spear will officiate. Interment will follow in East New Market Cemetery.
Members of East New Market Volunteer Fire Company will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made to East New Market Volunteer Fire Company, P. O. Box 280, East New Market MD 21631.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
