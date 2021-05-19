Shirley M. Moore CAMBRIDGE — Shirley Marie (McCaughey) Moore, 88, of Cambridge, Maryland passed gently away in her sleep on May 8th, 2021 after a brief illness. She was a caring intelligent woman who worked hard to accomplish her dreams. Shirley formed a complementary love match with her husband of 55 years, E. Kenneth Moore, who passed away in 2010. She referred to Kenny as "My Rock". He provided the stability and calm-headedness that she needed. In return, she provided the excitement that he needed of endless projects, aspirations, and travel plans. Though sometimes, Kenny could be heard to good-naturedly exclaim: "You've always got something going, Shirley."
Shirley was born in January 1933 in North Wales, Pennsylvania. Her father, Adam McCaughey, and her mother, Marie Kintzly, met and married after they immigrated to the United States from Ireland and Germany, respectively. Shirley moved a lot during her youth due to her father's work as a skilled hosiery and textile weaver. She didn't like moving, having to start over and find new friends. So, once she married Kenny, a life-long Cambridge native, Shirley decided to put down roots there for the rest of her days. She dreamed of having a waterfront home on the Choptank with a balcony, which she had for the last part of her life and enjoyed greatly, along with Max, her beloved Yorkshire Terrier.
Shirley had a hunger to learn and better herself through education. After graduating from high school in Ocean City NJ, she entered and completed the LPN program at the Eastern Shore State Hospital in 1954. She completed the RN program at Peninsula General Hospital in 1972 and graduated with a BSN nursing degree from Salisbury State College in 1980. Her long-term goal was to receive a MSN in psychiatric nursing which she accomplished in 1986 through the University of Maryland at Baltimore.
Shirley worked for 25 years in nursing positions at the Eastern Shore State Hospital and the Dorchester General Hospital in Cambridge. She served as the Head Nurse in the Special Care Unit at Dorchester General and as the Nursing Supervisor on the Wicomico Units at the Eastern Shore State Hospital for many years. She also worked for several years as an Instructor for the Nurses Aide MDTA program and the LPN program.
After retirement from nursing, Shirley volunteered for the Dorchester General Hospital Auxiliary serving in various Board positions and as President in 2004. She created and implemented the Patient Advocate ER program as a volunteer service. She volunteered and worked at the Auxiliary Robin Hood shop. Shirley also served on the Board of Directors of Dorchester County Social Services and on the Dorchester County Guardianship Council. From 2010-2016, Shirley served as President on the Deep Harbor Marshy Cove Association Board of Directors and continued to serve on the Board until 2020.
Shirley had many interests especially gardening, travel, music, and singing. She had an amazing rich soprano voice, a God-given talent. She enjoyed reading historical romance novels. Shirley designed the house plans for the home Kenny and her built in Bonnie Brook, where they lived for a third of a century.
Shirley was family-oriented and hosted large family get-togethers at her home over the years. She especially enjoyed hosting an annual Christmas party. This inclusive trait was instilled in her by her Irish aunt Sarah McCaughey Pidcock. Sarah mentored Shirley when she was a teen and was a positive influence on her emphasizing family, diligence, and hard-work. Shirley had an older brother that she adored, Arnel "Mac" McCaughey. They went on many trips together. It greatly saddened her when Arnel passed soon after she lost Kenny. Shirley was close to his children, her nephew Rick McCaughey and niece Lee Anne Robertson, and took fun scenic trips with them. She also cared greatly for her honorary niece, Tamara Barnes, who lived with her during her high school years.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, Steven Theodore Moore and wife Elaine of Woodbridge NJ and Dr. K. Gregory Moore and wife Deborah of Batesville VA, and her daughter, Janet Moore of Frederick MD. She is survived by 4 grandchildren: Brie Moore and husband Kevin of Portland OR, Claire Recalde and husband Giovanni of Reston VA, Tristan Moore and wife Ali of Bellevue NE, and Deanna Moore of Hillsborough NJ. Shirley's two great-grandsons, Solomon Moore and Lucian Moore, both of Bellevue NE, especially gave her great joy. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to those who helped Shirley maintain her independence, especially Astrid Hogan, Laura Johnson, and Robin Moore.
As Covid restrictions lift, a Memorial Celebration of Life will be scheduled this summer at an outdoor pavilion near Cambridge. Details will follow at a later date. Arrangements are being made in conjunction with the Thomas Funeral Home in Cambridge.
