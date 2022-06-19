Shirley Merryweather CHAPPELL HILL, TX — Shirley Anne Merryweather (Smith), 88, passed away on June 11, 2022, in Chappell Hill, Texas.
Born on February 11, 1934, in Easton, Maryland, she was the oldest of six children of Joseph Carroll and Grace Smith (Balderson).
Shirley grew up in Oxford, Maryland, and graduated from Easton High School in 1952. She was an administrative assistant for the State of Maryland until her retirement in 1994. Shirley enjoyed living life to the fullest and will be remembered as a great friend as well as a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed reading, needlework, antiquing, dancing, hosting dinner parties, playing cards, and traveling.
Shirley is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Henry D. Duncan III and wife April of Annapolis, MD, and Joseph C. Duncan and wife Donna of Hebron, MD; daughter and son-in-law, Carol A. Ziegler and husband Mike of Chappell Hill, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Richard Smith and wife Cindy of Easton, MD; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol Crickenberger and husband Albert Griffith of Federalsburg, MD, and Eleanor Anderson and husband Jim of Trinity, FL; grandchildren, Allyson Duncan Briddell, Ashlee Smith, Jennifer Stevens, Thomas Weigand, Coree Jo Duncan, Maggie Sloan, and Grace Sloan; great-grandchildren, Henry Smith, Oliver Stevens, Julia Smith, Clara Stevens, Catherine Smith, and Alexander Duncan.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Merryweather; brother, J. Philemon Smith; and sister, Ione Nichols.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice Brazos Valley. A private burial will be held later at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
