Shirley P. Fleming Pattison LINKWOOD — Shirley Pattison Fleming, age 92, died Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Dixon House in Easton, Md. where she had resided the last two years.
Born May 17, 1929 in Cambridge she was the daughter of the late Sophia Turner Pattison and Thomas Pattison.
She attended Bucktown United Methodist Church and was a born again Christian. She had worked as a secretary for a lawyer after graduating from Cambridge High in 1948. Shirley married Edward B. (Bill) Fleming of Bucktown on June 4, 1948. She was a farmer's wife, fixing meals and taking it to the field, where ever Bill and her son Breck were working. She also helped her sister and nephews at LeCompte Funeral Home when needed. She was the first manager of the Farmer's Market.
Shirley loved to knit afghans for everybody in the family. Babysitting her grandchildren and traveling with Bill on trips brought her great joy. She looked forward to going to Ocean City with four special friends every year in September for a week. She also enjoyed traveling to Wisconsin to visit her daughter Bibi and family and joining her special lady friends each week at the YMCA for exercising until her health declined. All her family and friends will miss her famous rum cakes.
Surviving are five of her children Sharlotte Windsor and her husband Skip, Anne Fleming, Bill (Farmer) Fleming and wife Rhonda, Clay Fleming all of Cambridge and Bibi Erdmann and her husband Aaron of Iola, Wisconsin; daughter-in-law Brenda Fleming; grandchildren Kristi Krewson (Ben), Annie Williams (Joey), Skipper Windsor (Cindy), Chip Fleming (Jen), Clint Fleming, Jeffery Hurley (Sarah), Kirsten Mullins, Will Fleming, Maddie Fleming, Sophia Olson (Tanner), Elise Erdmann, Cole Erdmann. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren Kyler Krewson, Caleb Krewson, Layne Williams, Peyton Williams, Vivian Windsor, Violet Windsor, Gracie Fleming and Breck Fleming; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death besides her parents was her husband Edward B. Fleming, Sr.; a son Edward B. Fleming, Jr. (Breck); sister Winnie Belle LeCompte; two grandchildren Jessica Anne Hurley and Jamie Anne Fleming.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 beginning 10:30 a.m. at Bucktown United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Steve Bloodsworth officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Skipper Windsor, Chip Fleming, Clint Fleming, Jeffrey Hurley, Will Fleming and Kyler Krewson.
Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandsons Caleb Krewson, Layne Williams, Peyton Williams, Breck Fleming and Cole Erdmann.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to either Bucktown UM Church, c/o Wendy Weber, 4159 Bestpitch Ferry Rd., Cambridge, MD 21613; Linkwood-Salem Vol. Fire Dept, PO Box 66, Linkwood, MD 21835; The Dixon House, 108 N. Higgins Street, Easton, MD 21601 or Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, MD
To share online condolences with the family please visit www.newcombcollins.com
