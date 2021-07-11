Shirley R. Spedden CAMBRIDGE — Shirley R. Spedden, 99, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at her home, which is where her parents lived and died. She was born in Cambridge on January 28, 1922 and was a daughter of the late William Spedden and Rosa Harrison Spedden.
Ms. Spedden graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1939. She worked for Pennsylvania Railroad as an accountant from 1941 to 1946, National Bank of Cambridge from 1958 to 1968 and Dorchester County Treasurers office until she retired in 1984. Ms. Spedden was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, where she was a former member of the youth and senior choirs. She was always very interested in music and sang with several local choir groups and a volunteer singer at the local nursing homes. She was also a member of Eastern Shore Hospital Center Auxiliary, MCEA and DD Club of Grace United Methodist Church.
Ms. Spedden is survived by several cousins Mary Frances Warfield, Rev. Harold Spedden, and Morris (Arlene) Spedden, and a goddaughter/ caretaker Beverly S. Era (Phil). Besides her parents, Ms. Spedden is preceded in death by her brother W. Harrison Spedden.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 12 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. David Kelley officiating. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Zion United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 612 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD 21613, Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to the local family cemetery fund, c/o Mary Frances Warfield, 1007 Hudson Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
