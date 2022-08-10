Shirley T. Riggins DAGSBORO, DE — Shirley T. Riggs of Dagsboro, DE passed away on August 4, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, DE. She was 83.
Shirley T. Riggins DAGSBORO, DE — Shirley T. Riggs of Dagsboro, DE passed away on August 4, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, DE. She was 83.
Born on August 26, 1938, in Baltimore, MD to the late Edna Thompson. She attended Centreville High School; graduating class of 1956. She began delivering papers for Mr. Brown and in 1971, began working at Easton Memorial Hospital. On June 3, 1971, she married John C. Riggs and resided in Queen Anne, MD; later moving to Ridgley, MD. In 1994, she and her husband moved to Inglewood, FL and later returned to Maryland in 1996, residing at the Queen Anne's County 4-H Fairgrounds. She and her husband became the caretakers for the fairgrounds until 2006, when they moved to Church Hill. She was an avid Nascar fan, and her favorite driver was Chase Elliott. After the death of her husband John Riggs, she moved to Dagsboro, DE to live with family members. Shirley has two very special furbabies; Spencer (deceased) and Jesse. They were very special and will always have a special place in her heart. She also had a very good friend and caretaker - Tammy.
Mrs. Riggs is survived by her three siblings, Harry "Buddy" Hollingshead, Jimmy Hollingshead and Mary K. Kirby; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by Francis Hollingsworth; Edna Hollingshead; Esther Clough; Will Thompson; Rex Thompson; James Thompson, Jr.; Betty Brown; Bertha Hebel and her husband John Riggs.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 10am - 12pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where a service will begin at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Church Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local humane society.
