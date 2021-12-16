Shirlyn Henry Brown WILMINGTON, DE — The Rev. Dr. Shirlyn Henry Brown, age 64, an ordained Elder and Senior Pastor of Ezion-Mount Carmel UMC in Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at home on December 10, 2021 with family at her side.
Dr. Brown was a faithful servant leader in the Peninsula-Delaware Conference for nearly 20 years, including pastoring Crisfield-Mt. Pleasant, Pocomoke City-Mt. Zion and Preston-Hurlock UMC churches, serving as Director of Connectional Ministries and Easton District Superintendent and, at the time of her passing, as Senior Pastor of Ezion-Mount Carmel UMC and Director of the Peninsula-Delaware Conference Local Pastor Licensing School. She was lovingly known to many as "Pastor B" for her passion for kingdom building, kingdom living and devotion to Jesus Christ.
In addition to her ministry, Pastor B served in various roles at Delaware State University for over 20 years, including most recently as United Methodist Campus Pastor, Theatre Director and advisor to the DSU Theatre Honor Society and Drama Club and adjunct theatre professor.
Most importantly, Pastor B was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend to many.
Dr. Brown was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Brown. She is survived by her father, Warner Henry (Cleo); her daughter Angel Hardy Heinz (Michael); her siblings Glen Henry, Kelly Shelton (Dana), David Brown (Tracey), Yvette Jackson (Stanley), Daneen Cuthbertson and Duane Henry; two beloved grandchildren, Moira and Brendan Heinz; her close friend James Blackson; Indya and Omar Draper, whom she helped raise and considered her own grandchildren; and a host of loving aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, "spiritual" children and close friends. She will also be greatly missed by countless students and mentees.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ezion-Mount Carmel UMC, 800 N. Walnut Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Ezion-Mount Carmel UMC. Burial will be in Whatcoat Cemetery, Dover.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a memorial scholarship established in her name at Delaware State University at https://www.desu.edu/giving/give-now (select "Rev. Dr. Shirlyn H. Brown Memorial Scholarship" under "Designation") or by mail c/o Division of University Advancement, Delaware State University, 1200 N. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.
