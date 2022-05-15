Sidney Nicholas Mielke "Nick" EASTON — Sidney Nicholas Mielke died suddenly on Saturday May 7, 2022.
"Nick" was born is Easton, Maryland on August 18, 1948. He was 73 year old. He was the son of Sidney Howard Mielke and Winifred Mary Mundt Mielke. Nick was raised on "400 Farm"; a diversified farm with a large Guernsey Dairy herd. Nick graduated from Easton High School in 1966 and immediately began work at C and P Telephone Company. Less than 2 years later Nick was drafted into the Army. After basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nick was stationed at Fort Lewis , Washington before being deployed to Vietnam in December 1968. He served his one year tour of duty in Vietnam and returned home on Christmas Eve 1969. He was honorably discharged and returned to work at C and P Telephone Company until 1993. He then continued his career as a communication manager at Preston Trucking, Giant Foods, and lastly Prince Georges County.
Nick is survived by his wife Diane Moore Mielke. 3 daughters: Christina Mielke Woodard(Woody), Rebecca Mielke Mann(David) and Tiffany Marie Mielke; grandchildren Alexandra(Sean), Colin, Sydney, Elizabeth and Timothy; one great granddaughter Sofia; sisters Patricia Rhodes(Temple) and Jeannie Callahan(John); brothers Thomas Mielke(Shelley) and Michael Mielke(Donna); and numerous nieces and nephews. Nick was predeceased by his parents and his sister Bonnie Brinsfield(Mac) and granddaughter Halley.
Nick was a member of the Miles River Yacht Club and served as Commodore in 1990.
In 2002 Nick and Diane established "Workhorse Farm" ; a home for rescue horses and exotic animals. Nick loved working with animals and transported them to schools, Fairs, Churches, Nursing Homes, Parades, Nativity Scenes and other venues. The animal exhibitions brought much excitement and joy to the community.
Nick was an avid hunter and fisherman and lover of anything outdoors....especially farming. He restored old farm machinery and tractors to use on Workhorse Farm. Fords were his favorite.
Nick had a heart of gold, an unmatched sense of humor and sincere desire to help others in need. Nick was a mentor and role model for those wishing to achieve sobriety. The joking stopped when Nick took charge. Nick would counsel, support, sponsor, and find the needed resources for others to achieve the sobriety he maintained for the last 28 and half years of his life.
A viewing will be held Thursday May 12 at the Moore Funeral Home, 12 South 2nd Street, Denton Maryland from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held Friday May 13 at 10;45 am at the Moore Funeral Home in Denton, Maryland. Family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 am prior to the service. Internment will follow with full military honors at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery near Hurlock, Maryland at 12 noon.
Pallbearers will be Temple Rhodes Jr., Billy Brinsfield, David Callahan, Brian Mielke, Matthew Mielke and Kent Callahan. Honorary Pallbearers are Tommy Chance, Bowie Smith, Temple Rhodes Sr., Johnny Callahan, Thomas Mielke, and Michael Mielke.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Talbot Interfaith Shelter, 107 Goldsboro St. Easton, MD 21601 or a charity of your choice.
