Simone M. Turnell FREDERICK — On Thursday, May 20, 2021, Simone Marcelle Jacoulet Turnell passed away at 89.
Simone was born December 4, 1931 in LaGoulette, Tunisia where her father, a French military officer, was stationed. Soon after her family made their home in Marseille and Nice, France where they survived the atrocities of the Nazi occupation during WWII. After the war, Simone fell in love with an American sailor. At the age of 25, she sailed from France to the United States where she resided with her husband in Nebraska. From Nebraska Simone moved with her family to Alabama and then to Montgomery County, Maryland. She single-handedly raised her four young children while working two jobs to ensure they could stay in the family home. From Montgomery County Simone moved to Dorchester County, where she remained for several years until finally settling in Frederick County.
Simone is survived by her children, Debra Turnell of Frederick, Sheryll Gent of Vero Beach, Florida, Greg Turnell of Denton, and Monique Urban of Conifer, Colorado. She leaves behind seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews from the United States, France, and Germany. Simone leaves behind a sister Gilberte Johnson of Maine and is predeceased by her brother Jean Jacoulet and sister Andre Cavassa both of France.
Simone's friends describe her as a sweet woman who had a twinkle in her eye and a smile for everyone she met. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday June 27, 2021 at 12:00PM at East New Market Baptist Church, 23 Academy Street, East New Market MD 21631.
Food and fellowship to follow at Greg's house.
