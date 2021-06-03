Singleton Riley CAMBRIDGE — Singleton Riley, 69, of Cambridge, died on May 23, 2021 at Mallard Bay Nursing Home in Cambridge. Memorial service will be Fri. June 4, 2021 at 4:30pm at Bolden-Tilghman Mortuary in Federalsburg. Visit boldentilghman.com
To plant a tree in memory of Singleton Riley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.