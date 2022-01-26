Sophie L. Smith CAMBRIDGE — Sophie L. (Jones) Smith, 96, of Cambridge passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 24, 2022 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Cambridge on April 18, 1925 to Arthur D. Jones and Sophie K. Jones.
She attended school in Cambridge and went on to graduate from Western Maryland College and began a career in teaching that included Tangier, Morocco, Puerto Rico and multiple schools around Washington, DC. She also taught at Vienna and St. Michaels locally and finished her career in Wicomico County. She earned her master's degree at University of Maryland and continued to learn as she taught. After retiring to Wicomico County, she moved back to Dorchester to finish out her life with family.
She is survived by a daughter Gillian K. Foster (Steven) and two grandsons Ben Foster (Laura) and Jon Foster (Chelsea). She had three great grandchildren, a sister Betsy Maddox and several nieces and nephews and a special caregiver Karen Sampson.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lee Smith, and brothers Arthur D. Jones, Jr. and Donald K. Jones.
There will be a service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
