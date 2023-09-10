Stanley Covington TILGHMAN — Stanley Covington passed at his home on his beloved Tilghman Island on September 6, 2023. Born on September 1, 1923, he lived a long, full life to the age of 100.
Born to Frazier Woodside Covington and Harriet Kinnamon Covington in Tilghman, Stan graduated from St. Michaels High School, where he met the love of his life, Ruth Hall, and after graduating in the Class of 1940, they went on to marry.
The couple moved to Baltimore, MD, where Mr. Covington worked as a welder in the construction of liberty ships for the war effort at Fairfield Shipyard. He was drafted into the Army where he served in the European theater in the 87th Infantry Division.
Upon returning home to Tilghman, he began his career as a marine and auto mechanic, owning his own business, Covington's Garage. He was a lifetime member of the Tilghman Volunteer Fire Company and loved woodworking, making many beautiful pieces of furniture. He and his wife enjoyed traveling across the country, but his favorite place in all the world was Tilghman. He often said there was not a better place in the world to grow up.
Mr. Covington is survived by his son, John S. Covington (Charlotte); daughters, JoAnne C. Cummings, Karen C. Ingersoll (George), Jennifer C. Porter (Raymond), and Kaye Stratton (Ed); 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth V. (Hall) Covington; brother, Harry Covington; and son-in-law, Donnie Cummings.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 11:30 a.m. at Tilghman United Methodist Church, 5731 Tilghman Island Road in Tilghman with a visitation an hour prior. Burial at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tilghman United Methodist Church or to St. John's Chapel in Tilghman.
