Stanley E. Toms TIVERTON, RI — Stanley E. Toms, 84, of Tiverton, passed away on June 16th 2022, surrounded by his family at home. He was the husband of Rae F. Toms.
Born in Easton, Maryland, he was the son of the late John and Hildred S. Toms. Mr. Toms is survived by his children Dr. Steven Toms of Providence and David Toms and his wife Anette M. Toms of Bristol. He was the grandfather of Daniel Toms and his wife Allie, Matthew Toms, Michael Toms, James Toms, and Adam Toms. He leaves behind his sister Joan Bozman of Wittman MD, brothers Norval Toms of Easton MD, and Wayne Toms of Bethlehem MD. Stanley was predeceased by his brothers Guy Toms of Easton, MD and Gary Toms of St. Michaels MD
Stanley graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1956. He married Rae Flowers in 1959 and celebrated their 62nd anniversary last year. Stanley was employed at Waverly Press and Cadmus printing, a medical book and journal publisher, for 43 years. He began on printing presses ultimately rising to head the quality assurance division before retiring. In that role, he contributed to techniques improving the resolution in reproductions of medical and scientific photography, thereby aiding physicians and scientists in education and research. Stanley enjoyed photography, reading, building projects, gardening and traveling with Rae including trips to America's national parks and in Europe. He especially enjoyed time with his grandsons, entertaining them with adventures in the pool, yard and local woods.
His funeral services will be held Thomas Funeral Home in Cambridge MD, with viewing hours Monday June 27th from 5-7 PM and Tuesday June 28th 10-11AM with services after. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stanley's memory to the Rhode Island Hospital Cardiology Fund, 139 Point Street Providence, Rhode Island 02903 or online at: https://giving.lifespan.org/LCVI
