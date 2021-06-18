Stanley Joseph Newell PHOENIX — STANLEY JOSEPH NEWELL, age 64, grew up in Preston, MD and later a longtime resident of Chagrin Falls, OH, passed away on May 25th, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ. He is preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor F. Newell-Fuchs and father, Stanley R. Newell; Stan was a devoted father to Nicholas Newell (Shelby), Clayton Newell, Wesley Newell and Emily Newell; Loving brother to Maureen Rogers and Melanie Newell-Thomas; Beloved partner and best friend to Cheri Ruch; Ex-husband, father of their four children and lifelong friend to Katy Vince-Newell. He graduated from Seaford High School in 1975. In the early 1980s, he moved to Cleveland where he later married Katy and raised their four children. Later in life, he met Cheri in Colorado. The two of them enjoyed traveling and living in various locations across the country with their dog Frankie. Stan had a devoted passion for the outdoors. He loved to hunt with his sons and shoot guns with his daughter. He also cherished spending time on his boat fishing and crabbing. While his kids were growing up, he was heavily active in coaching and participating in their youth sports programs. He loved his Cleveland and Ohio State sports and was a decades long Cleveland Browns season ticket holder. During the 1990s, he worked as a project manager and vice president in the electrical and telecommunications industries in Cleveland and the surrounding areas. His most notable projects were Jacobs Field, Gund Arena and Cleveland Browns Stadium. In the 2000s, he started his own company, Sun Technologies. Later in his career he partnered with multiple companies across the country working as a consultant and RCDD specialist. He was a 30+ year member of the Cleveland Electrical Union. A Celebration of Life for Stan will be held on Saturday, July 10th from 11:00-2:00 pm at The Cambridge American Legion @ 98 Sunburst Hwy, Cambridge, MD 21613.
APG Chesapeake
