Stella Harris EASTON — Stella M. Harris, of Cordova, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Caroline Center for Rehabilitation in Denton, MD. Stella was born in Ridgely, MD on September 22, 1931, to the late Frank W. Schmitt and Blanche Pollard Schmitt. Stella attended school in Caroline County. On February 5, 1949, Stella married Harry C. Harris, Jr. and together they shared 63 adventurous years until his passing on October 19, 2012.
After their children got older, Stella worked for Talbot County Public Schools as a cafeteria manager at Dobson and Moton until her retirement. Her main passion in life was her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her face would light up whenever they would come visit. She loved to have a baby in her arms or a child in her lap.
Stella leaves behind a son, Harry C. Harris III (Cathy), and daughter Crystal Callahan of Cordova. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Harry C. Harris IV of South Carolina, Norman "Chip" Harris Greenhawk (Kali) of Laguna, Phillipines, Shelby Harris (Nancy) of Easton, Paul Callahan (Megan) of Cordova, Carrie Harris of Easton, Brittany Salter (George) of Easton, Amber Wooters of Glen Burnie and nine great grandchildren, Cliff Harris V (Oralia), Gaige, Maddy, Emma, Aubree, Michael, Jeffrey, Pete, and David.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Spring Hill Cemetery, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Family will have a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis Tennessee 38105, or Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
