Stella Kathleen Cole "Auntie" GREENSBORO — Stella Kathleen Cole of Greensboro, MD, formerly of Denton, MD, passed away at home in the arms of her loving family. She was 99 years old.
Born at home in Oil City near Denton, Mrs. Cole (or "Auntie" as she was known by her family and friends) was the daughter of the late John H. Shaffer and Carrie M. Hostetler Shaffer. Her husband, William H. Cole, Jr., died May 12, 1989.
Mrs. Cole was a 1940 graduate of Caroline High School in Denton. She had been a seamstress for Rob Roy in Ridgely, retiring ion the 1960's. She loved to travel around the world. She loved Cal Ripken, the Orioles, and Camp Mardela in Denton. She was a member of the Denton Church of The Brethren.
Mrs. Cole is survived by a nephew and his wife, Marty and Zelie Collison of Greensboro, and their children: Dennis, Angie, Judy, Art, Brian, Sara, Zelie Mae, and Zeb. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her two twin girls, Bonnie Lou Cole, and Connie Sue Cole.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Sunday, March 20th, at the Denton Church of The Brethren on Seventh Street in Denton where friends may call from 12 until one before the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to The Denton Church of The Brethren, PO Box 484 or to Camp Mardela, PO Box 460, Denton, MD 21629.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.