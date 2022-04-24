Stephen Forrest RIDGELY — Strannahan Stephen (Steve) Forrest Strannahan, 51, of Ridgely, Maryland, passed away at his home on Monday, April 18, 2022.
He was born in Dover, Delaware where he spent his first ten years then moved to Caroline County and went to North Caroline High School. He enjoyed the outdoors, loved to crab and fish, and was a huge Buffalo Bills football fan.
He was survived by his father: Roydan (Tody) Strannahan. Three children: Randy (daughter-in-law Shelly) Strannahan, Kimberly (son-in-law Chris) Behre and Tiffany Strannahan. Nine grandchildren: Brady, Hayden, Karleigh, Colt, Brooklynn, Briella, Skylar, Raelynn and Layla. Two siblings: Robert (Bobby) Strannahan and Wendy Mooers.
He was proceeded in death by his mother: Patricia Towers (Patsy Fisher).
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 3pm on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department: 101 Sunset Blvd, Ridgely, MD 21660
The family welcomes flowers to be sent to the firehouse the morning of the celebration.
