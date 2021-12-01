Stephen J. Murphy EASTON, MD — Stephen J. Murphy, LCDR USNR, Ret. of Easton Maryland passed away on November 28, 2021 at the age of 80. Stephen was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 13, 1941. He was the son of the late Stephen J. Murphy and Mary Banks Murphy. Stephen graduated in 1969 from Manhattan College in Riverdale N.Y. with a BS degree in Industrial Management. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1964 and served in Naval intelligence, retiring as a Lieutenant Commander in 1994.
Stephen was employed by the General Electric Company from 1969-2003. His final position being in GE's Aircraft Engine Division as International Marketing Manager and President of General Electric's joint venture company Engine Parts International.
He was married to Eleanor Baden Murphy in 1966. The family lived in many places including Florence Italy, Zurich Switzerland, Harvard Massachusetts, Cincinnati Ohio, and Easton Maryland. He enjoyed traveling to different countries throughout the world.
He spent much of his free time volunteering for The Boy Scouts of America as Scoutmaster, at St. Michaels Maritime Museum, and St. Vincent de Paul.
Stephen is survived by his wife Eleanor, to whom he was married for 55 years, his brother Michael Murphy and sister Denise Ellis, as well has his 3 children: Sean P. Murphy and his wife Karen; Stephen J. Murphy and his partner Tammie Valko; and daughter Michelle M. Vassallo and her husband Brian Vassallo, as well as 6 grandchildren Logan, Lauryn, and Kate Murphy: Camden, Christopher, and Alexander Vassallo.
His funeral mass will take place at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Easton, Md on December 4, 2021, at 2:00pm. Visitation with family will begin at 1:00pm. Interment with honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Stephen's memory to: Talbot Hospice House 586 Cynwood Dr, Easton MD 21601, https://talbothospice.org/ and/or Saint Vincent de Paul Society of Easton, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton MD 21601
Arrangements are by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 South Harrison Street, Easton, MD 21601 www.fhnfuneralhome.com
