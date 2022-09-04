Stephen Martin EASTON — Escher Stephen Martin Escher, Jr.
Stephen was born May 27, 1924 died August 10, 2022 at the age of 98 peacefully in his home on the beloved Lowe's Farm.
Stephen was born in Trenton, New Jersey to Stephen Martin Escher Sr. and Anna Bernhardt Escher (both predeceased) both immigrants from Romania, which was part of the Austria-Hungary Empire at the time.
Stephen married Jane Virginia (Scudder) Escher on October 7, 1950 in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Jane preceded him in death on March 21, 2021, after celebrating their 70th Wedding Anniversary in October 2020. Stephen would say, "the key to a good marriage is communication, let's talk about it." Stephen is survived by his son Stephen Martin Escher III and his wife Patricia and daughter Virginia Shaw and her husband Douglas, their 3 children, William Shaw, Elizabeth Morris, her husband Ray and their new baby, Amelia, May Shaw and her fiancé Mason Hoppe. There are other family members including niece Janney Groome and nephew Roger Groome and other cousins.
Stephen was a man of peace and religion. He prayed daily for everyone. "I'll pray for you," was his saying after having a conversation. Stephen enjoyed classical music, old western movies, ice cream, and birds.
Stephen Escher, Jr. worked many jobs during his long life, most notably as a traffic engineer with DVRPC in Philadelphia. In addition to those careers, Stephen was a farmer, co-owner of a family poultry business, mail delivery, steel mill worker, and a real estate agent. He was a long-time member of the Easton Elks Lodge 1622 and a member of the 3rd degree of the Knights of Columbus. What gave him great pleasure in his later years was caring for the farm's birds and cutting the several acres of lawn around the farmhouse on his John Deer mower, which he was able to do until a few days before his passing.
He was devoted to his family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Third Haven Friends Meeting House in Easton, MD.
