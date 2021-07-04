Stephen Michael Allendorf PRESTON — Stephen Michael Allendorf of Preston, Md. passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday June 30, 2021. He was 67.
Steve was born on September 2, 1953. He was the son of the late Paul M. Allendorf and Virginia Morris Allendorf.
Steve attended Saint Michaels High School. After graduating high school in 1971, Steve enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and honorably served his country. He took pride in being a Marine and Vietnam veteran. After being honorably discharged from the military, Steve worked as a carpenter. In 1982 Steve married the love of his life Stephany Wheatley and they had two daughters Amy and Caitlyn.
Steve was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. He was a hard worker who loved helping others. Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends. To know Steve was to know that his one true love was Alaska. He enjoyed many trips visiting Alaska where he spent time fishing and exploring the beautiful scenery. If you've ever met Steve, you know that Alaska was one of the things he constantly talked about.
Steve is survived by his wife of 39 years, Stephany Allendorf, his two daughters Amy (Anthony) Casey of Ridgely, Md., Caitlyn (John) Vanderbyl of Preston, Md., his mother Virginia Allendorf, brother Jeff Allendorf (Karen), many cousins and nieces and nephews. Steve is also survived by his two best buddies, his grandsons Nolan and Keegan Casey, who were truly the light of his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Preston Volunteer Fire Company 3680 Choptank Road Preston, MD. 21655 or The American Heart Association 300 5TH Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA. 02451 or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105 or any charity of your choice.
Please check back in Wednesday's edition of The Star Democrat for service information.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
