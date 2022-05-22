Steve Guyton SOUTHERN PINES, NC — Steve Guyton 67 of Southern Pines, NC passed away Tuesday May 3, 2022 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Born on June 5, 1954 in Baltimore, MD to the late Emmart and Nancy Via Guyton.
Steve grew up in Baltimore and moved to K.I. in the early 70s. He graduated QA County High School in 1973. Later moving to NC in 1999. He worked as a hunting guide, mason and carpenter. He was an avid hunter, enjoying turkey, deer and goose hunting. He was a Mopar Fan and enjoyed showing off his car at shows.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of almost 20 years Trudy Guyton, daughter Melissa Wetzel (Jeff), sons Josh Guyton, Eric Guyton, Jacob Guyton, step sons Travis Van Winkle (Brittany), Austin Van Winkle (Savannah), granddaughters Kayla Wetzel, Kylie Wetzel, Aaliyah Guyton, sister Christine Clark(Will), mother in law Maudena Morris and his beloved American Bulldog Bailey.
A celebration of life was held on May 7th at New Covenant Fellowship in Carthage, NC
