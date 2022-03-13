Steven A. Foxwell CAMBRIDGE — Steven A. Foxwell, 53, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Cambridge on August 16, 1968 and was a son of Charlotte Knowles Foxwell and the late Bobby Wilson Foxwell.
Steve graduated from Cambridge South Dorchester High School class of 1986. He also attended Del Tech and received an associate's degree in Auto/Diesel Mechanic. Steve worked in the family business of Foxwell's Land Improvement. He loved wood carving, where he was an apprentice under Master Carver Ron Rue, and was a World Champion carver. Steve was also an avid bowler. He was a member of the Ward Museum, and a past member of the Dorchester Historical Society.
He is survived by his daughter Christy Foxwell, his mother Charlotte Foxwell, two brothers Robert Foxwell and wife Amye, and Brad Foxwell and fiancée Laura, his former wife Trudy Foxwell, a nephew Robert Foxwell, Jr. and wife Amanda, and numerous cousins. Besides his father, Steve is preceded in death by an uncle Glenn Foxwell.
A celebration of life for Steve will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 5 pm at the American Legion in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to the Chesapeake Wildlife Heritage, 1201 Parson Island Road, Chester, MD 21619. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P. A. in Cambridge.
