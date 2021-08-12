Steven Brice Foster PRESTON — Steven Brice Foster passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at his home in Preston, MD. He was 51.
Steve was born on October 24, 1969 in Long Beach, California. He was the son of Frederick Hunt Foster and Caroline Sogue Foster of St. Michael's, Maryland.
He attended school in Culver City, CA. On January 5, 2013, he married Carey Castle in Easton, MD and they made their home in Preston. Steve worked at many local restaurants including, Foxy's Harbor Grill, Harrison's Restaurant, Suicide Bridge Restaurant, and The Washington Street Pub. He enjoyed old movies, going to the casino, double mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, and taking care of his turtles, chickens, fish, parakeet, and cats, with his dog, Moshe, by his side. Steve had a very high, comedic energy that immediately warmed the room.
Steve is survived by his wife, Carey Foster of Preston, MD, a daughter, Ariana Foster of Orange County, CA, his parents, Frederick and Caroline Foster of St. Michaels, MD, a brother, Kevin Loza (Samantha) of Easton, a very special niece, Elanora Loza, an uncle, Alonzo Doby, and an aunt, Leatrice Quintana.
A Celebration of Steve's Life is planned for Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 12PM at Foxy's Harbor Grille 125 Mulberry St., St. Michael's, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. to help offset funeral expenses.
