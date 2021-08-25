HENDERSONVILLE — Steven Patrick Dawson, a great man of faith, who loved his God, his family and ministering to those he was called to serve, went home to be with the Lord August 20, 2021 in Hendersonville, Tennessee.
He was born on November 30, 1953 to Wilbert and Dorothea Dawson of Kent Island, Maryland.
Preceded in death by: Parents — Wilbert and Dorothea Dawson; Brothers — Elwood Dawson and Warren Dawson; Sister — Lola Jean Thomas
Survived by: Wife — Sandra Dawson; Children — Aaron Dawson and wife Kori Dawson, Sarah Roehm and husband Andrew Roehm; Grandchildren — Matthew Dawson, William Dawson, Isaac Dawson, Micah Dawson, and Judah Roehm; Brother — Alvin Dawson and wife Sheila Dawson; a host of friends, coworkers and people who loved him dearly.
Visitation: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 6:00 — 8:00 PM at the Hendersonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home in Hendersonville, TN
Memorial Service: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 7:00 PM at Bible Baptist Church in Hendersonville, TN.
