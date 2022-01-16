Steven W. Eskridge GALESTOWN — Steven Wade Eskridge, 59, of Galestown, died January 12, 2022 at Tidal Health Nanticoke.
Born on November 15, 1962 in Seaford, he was the son of Sandra Lankford Eskridge and the late William Herman Eskridge, Sr.
Steven was a US Navy veteran, serving his country for over twenty one years before his retirement.
He is survived by his mother, two brothers; William Eskridge, Jr. (Toni) and Frank Eskridge (Natasha); eight nieces and nephews; Nicholas Eskridge (Chelsea), Ryan Eskridge, Kyle Eskridge, Joshua Eskridge (Casey), Dana Walters (Kersey), Brittany Eskridge, Taylor Eskridge, and Wyatt Corkell; a great niece and two great nephews, Rowan Cameron, Blake Cameron, and Andrew Brittingham, Jr.
No public services are planned at this time. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
