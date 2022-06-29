Susan Ann Smith EASTON — Susan Ann Smith ("Sue") of Easton, Maryland was a loving mother, grandmother ("Nanny"), cousin, wife and friend to so many. She passed peacefully on June 24, 2022, at Anne Arundel Medical Center, with her family at her side. She was 71 years young when she went home to be with her Jesus.
Born on July 1, 1950, in Philadelphia, Susan was the only daughter of Harry D. and Anna M. Connell. She spent her childhood years living in Philadelphia and Lowell, Massachusetts. She graduated from St. Hubert's Catholic School in 1968. She married John Stamerro Sr. in 1972 and moved to Maryland, where they had three children. She lived in Woodlawn, Ellicott City and Frederick. She moved to Easton in 2012 to be closer to her grandchildren.
She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends. If you met Sue, you had a friend for life. Her friends have called her an angel, a sweet soul, a woman with a servant's heart, a gentle and kind lady, and a faithful believer. She enjoyed bible studies and worship with her friends. Her hobbies were dancing, bowling, music, classic cars, and cheerleading at all her family's activities.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her three children John Stamerro Jr. ("Jay") of Easton, Celia (Tony) Moynagh of Annapolis, and Julian (Paige) Stamerro of Baltimore; her "Big Sis", cousin Lorraine Cadran of Manchester, NH; grandchildren Brittany Stamerro of Anderson, SC, Meghan Stamerro and Avery Stamerro, both of Easton; and her beloved Christy, Janice, and Julia.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 3 -5 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 South Harrison St. Easton, MD. The funeral service will follow at 5 :30 PM.
