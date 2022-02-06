Susan Lynne Willey SALISBURY — Susan Lynne Willey passed on January 31 after an 11-year battle with metastatic adenocarcinoma of unknown primary origin.
She loved to dance, travel, read fiction, and help others. She loved her faithful cat, Buddy.
She wanted to leave the world a more positive place and tried to choose kindness always.
Born January 28, 1969, to the late John L. Willey and Phyllis Dobson Slaughter (Trappe, MD), sister of Jeff Willey and devoted aunt of Lucas, Daphne, and Eliza (Raleigh, NC). She graduated from High School in Kensington, MD, and earned a Bachelors in Information Technology from Rochester Institute of Technology. Her careers spanned technical education and training, and finding employment for residents of Maryland. Susan traveled throughout the US and Canada, visited Europe (Copenhagen was her favorite city), Argentina, and the Bahamas. She was an avid games player, spending countless hours with her family playing board games and cards.
She donated her body to medical education and research, and following cremation, will be buried in Oxford Cemetery in a private family service. A Celebration of Life event is planned, details TBD / online. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to your local SPCA, animal rescue or charity of your choice.
