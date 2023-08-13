Susan Marie Beck DOVER, DE — Susan Marie Beck of Dover, DE, passed away at her home on Thursday, August 10, 2023. She was 73 years old.
APG Chesapeake
Susan Marie Beck DOVER, DE — Susan Marie Beck of Dover, DE, passed away at her home on Thursday, August 10, 2023. She was 73 years old.
Born in Easton, MD on July 13, 1950, Mrs. Beck was the daughter of the late Thomas Morris Lynch and Audrey Rose Lynch. She grew up in Ridgely, MD and was a 1968 graduate of North Caroline High School.
After graduation Mrs. Beck attended Delaware Technical Community College where she received an Associates Degree in Architectural Design. She worked at the Benedictine School, initially in the convent and then later in the school as an instructional aid in the art room. Mrs. Beck enjoyed many years as a homemaker. She loved being on the water, taking bus trips to New York, going to Rain concerts, and having tea parties with friends. Most of all she loved her family, especially her two grandsons.
Mrs. Beck is survived by her husband of 34 years, George R. Beck of Dover, DE; a daughter, Heather P. Garner and her husband Michael of Church Hill, MD; two grandsons, Michael E. Garner, Jr. and James A. Garner, both of Church Hill; a brother, John Lynch (Nancy) of Goldsboro, MD; and two sisters, Dr. Donna Lynch-Smith (Don) of Bartlett, TN and Lisa Balderson of Greensboro, MD; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Iris Ann Lynch.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, August 16th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton, MD where friends may call from 12 to 1 before the service. The interment will follow in the Denton Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Beck, the family suggests sending them to the Holly Center, 926 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD or to the American Cancer Society 636 W. Lexington St. Baltimore, MD 21201.
To offer online condolences please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.