Susan R. Murdoch CENTREVILLE — Susan Richardson Murdoch of Centreville, MD died peacefully in her home on August 2, 2021. She was 86 years old.
Susan is survived by her children, Elese, John (Sharon) and Scotta (Corey) all of Centreville, as well as 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and a sister Martha Richardson. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Elise; her husband of 57 years John Law Murdoch, her daughter Virginia 'Gigi' Murdoch Hutchins and her grandson John Law Murdoch III.
Susan was born on April 12, 1935 in Little Rock, Arkansas to John W. and Elise Terrell Richardson. She was raised as a Navy 'Junior' and attended 14 schools in 12 years. Her senior year of high school was spent in Brunswick, Maine and returned the University of Arkansas. In 1960 she married John Murdoch, who was stationed at the Naval Air Station Brunswick, Maine. She and John returned to Centreville, MD where they joined the family's floral business, Murdoch Florist and raised 4 children.
Mrs. Murdoch was active in the community with the Red Cross as a swimming instructor, the Home Arts Dept. of Q. A. Co. Fair, Girl Scouts, and a member of Centreville United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and was a Lay Leader. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting and cross stich.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 6 from 12 to 1 pm at Centreville United Methodist Church, Centreville, MD, where funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Chesterfield Cemetery.
In addition to flowers, donations may be made to Centreville United Methodist Church, 608 Church Hill Rd., Centreville MD 21617 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD. 21617.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
